Marburg Virus Detected In Guinea Unlikely To Spread Globally - Russian Research Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The risks of global spread of the Marburg virus that has been recently discovered in West Africa are extremely low, Russian Scientific-Research Anti-Plague Institute Mikrob said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Guinea confirmed its first-ever case of the Marburg virus, which causes heavy haemorrhagic fever, with a World Health Organization (WHO) team already working on the ground.

"The risks of the spread [of the virus] on national and regional levels are estimated by the WHO as high (the Gueckedou prefecture, where the virus was detected, is closely connected with Liberia and Sierra Leone in socio-economic terms). Local authorities along with several international organizations are engaged in preventing the spread of the infection. The risks of the global spread and the infection reaching Russia are very low," the research center said.

No cases of the Marburg virus have been registered in Russia. Most of the outbreaks of the disease have so far happened in southern and eastern Africa, with the only imported cases recorded in the US and the Netherlands in 2008.

The Marburg haemorrhagic fever, which is very similar to Ebola, is a highly lethal disease that has no specific treatment. Egyptian fruit bats are believed to be natural carriers of the virus, which can be transmitted from them to people as well as from human to human. The virus is named after the German city of Marburg, whose laboratory saw the first recorded outbreak in 1967 when some of its employees caught the disease after contact with infected grivet monkeys.

