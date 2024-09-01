Marc Marquez Wins Aragon MotoGP To End Three-year Barren Spell
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Alcañiz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Marc Marquez conjured a magical performance in front of his home fans at the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday to end a three-year winless run.
The six-time MotoGP champion, whose last grand prix win was back in 2021, completed a dream weekend after claiming Saturday's sprint by an equally wide margin on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike.
He took the chequered flag by almost five seconds from Jorge Martin with Pedro Acosta in third.
Marquez then did a victory lap hopping off his bike to kiss the ground and perform an impromptu dance in front of his ecstatic supporters.
Martin leads the riders standings by 23 points after double world champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed out, five laps from the line.
nr/pb
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: Rugby Championship factfile2 minutes ago
-
USA take first their Paralympic track golds but China out in front32 minutes ago
-
Paris zinc roofers seek elusive UNESCO heritage status3 hours ago
-
Who said what on day six of the US Open4 hours ago
-
Australia fight back to tame Pumas 20-19 in Argentina6 hours ago
-
AI chatbots must learn to say 'help!' says Microsoft exec6 hours ago
-
Russia says thwarts 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack7 hours ago
-
Israel says identifies six hostage bodies found in Gaza tunnel7 hours ago
-
Israel finds six dead hostages in tunnel as Gaza medics begin polio vaccines7 hours ago
-
Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami crush Chicago7 hours ago
-
Australia fight back to tame Pumas 20-19 in Argentina8 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 6 results - collated9 hours ago