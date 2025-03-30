Marc Marquez Wins MotoGP Sprint In Texas To Remain Undefeated
Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Marc Marquez won the MotoGP sprint at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday to extend his unbeaten start to the season.
Just as in 2025's opening two weekends Marquez was followed across the line by his brother Alex, with Francesco Bagnaia in third.
"The bike is working super good," the Spanish star of two wheels beamed after making it five-from-five on his factory Ducati.
He rattled off wins in the sprint and race from pole in Thailand and Argentina and will be red hot favourite to continue his monopoly in Sunday's main event, a race he has already won seven times.
After earlier claiming pole, his eighth at the Circuit of the Americas, a record, Marquez got a decent getaway from lights out.
But Bagnaia exploded off the line from sixth on the grid to battle his new teammate from turn one.
Alex Marquez on a satellite Ducati joined in the fun in a frantic opening lap.
Marc kept his cool to edge clear of his brother as well as 2022 and 2023 world champion Bagnaia.
Once in command Marquez senior controlled the 10-lap dash to move on to 86 points, 19 clear of his younger sibling.
"That opening lap was too close," reflected the sprint winner.
"The grip was worse but it was a nice fight with 'Pecco' (Bagnaia) and Alex. In the end I found my rhythm."
Alex Marquez, after his fifth consecutive second making 2025 a family affair, said: "To be runner-up here in Texas is like a win. Marc is on another level."
Bagnaia, celebrating his first podium finish of the season, commented: "I'm happy for this result, I enjoyed the battle a lot, tomorrow I'll try to do the same start."
The Italian is 36 points adrift of Marc Marquez in third in the riders' standings.
