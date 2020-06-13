UrduPoint.com
March Against Racism, Police Brutality Underway In Paris

Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:02 PM

Protesters have begun marching from central Paris' Place de la Republique in Saturday's large-scale march against racism and police brutality inspired by the US Black Lives Matter movement, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Protesters have begun marching from central Paris' Place de la Republique in Saturday's large-scale march against racism and police brutality inspired by the US Black Lives Matter movement, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Paris authorities have ordered stores and restaurants along the march's route to close fearing eruptions of violence.

The gathering flaunts a communique released by the government reminding of the restriction of gatherings of more than 10 people.

The movement against racism that has swept the world following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has evoked memories of Adama Traore in France. The Frenchman of African origin died in police custody in 2016 and his cause of death is yet to be determined.

French cities such as Marseille and Lyon, which also have large populations of African descent, are expecting similar marches over the weekend.

