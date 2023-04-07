Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

March In Support Of Palestine Held In Capital Of Jordan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 08:38 PM

March in Support of Palestine Held in Capital of Jordan

A demonstration in support of Palestine is taking place in the capital of Jordan, Amman, a Sputnik correspondent reported

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) A demonstration in support of Palestine is taking place in the capital of Jordan, Amman, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The procession organized by the Jordan political movement "National Forum in Support of Resistance of the Country" started from the Al-Husseini Mosque in Amman. Hundreds of Jordanians are participating in it.

The crowd is chanting slogans against Israel while expressing support for Al-Aqsa Mosque in Israel and the Palestinian resistance of the West Bank and�the Gaza Strip.

On April 6, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, during which many Palestinian worshipers were hurt with 350 people reportedly detained.

The actions of Israeli authorities have already been condemned by Jordan and Egypt.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The Israel Defense Forces said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. It blamed the attack on the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Earlier today, the IDF said that its tanks and military aviation carried out strikes on positions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas along the border with the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Attack Police Israel Palestine Egypt Gaza Bank Amman Lebanon April Border Mosque Media From

Recent Stories

Nigerian President receives UAE Ambassador on occa ..

Nigerian President receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

10 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint lab established to build AI transp ..

Pak-China joint lab established to build AI transportation system

2 minutes ago
 Austrian Businessman Proposes Investment to 'Save ..

Austrian Businessman Proposes Investment to 'Save Russian Auto Industry' - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) hosts 'Iftar' for orph ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) hosts 'Iftar' for orphans

2 minutes ago
 More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained i ..

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - ..

46 minutes ago
 US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of ..

US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.