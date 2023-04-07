March in Support of Palestine Held in Capital of Jordan

A demonstration in support of Palestine is taking place in the capital of Jordan, Amman, a Sputnik correspondent reported

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) A demonstration in support of Palestine is taking place in the capital of Jordan, Amman, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The procession organized by the Jordan political movement "National Forum in Support of Resistance of the Country" started from the Al-Husseini Mosque in Amman. Hundreds of Jordanians are participating in it.

The crowd is chanting slogans against Israel while expressing support for Al-Aqsa Mosque in Israel and the Palestinian resistance of the West Bank and�the Gaza Strip.

On April 6, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, during which many Palestinian worshipers were hurt with 350 people reportedly detained.

The actions of Israeli authorities have already been condemned by Jordan and Egypt.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The Israel Defense Forces said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. It blamed the attack on the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Earlier today, the IDF said that its tanks and military aviation carried out strikes on positions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas along the border with the Gaza Strip.