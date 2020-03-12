UrduPoint.com
March Meeting Of OPEC+ Technical Committee May Be Held As Video Conference - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

March Meeting of OPEC+ Technical Committee May Be Held as Video Conference - Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 12 (Sputnik) - The upcoming meeting of the technical committee of experts of the OPEC+ may be held in the video conference format due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Thursday, a day after the World Health Organization declared that the situation can be characterized as a pandemic.

"The meeting of the OPEC+ technical committee was planned for March 18, and is still planned as of today, it is being discussed. However, at the same time, there are plans to hold it through an intercom network, as a video conference," Nogayev told reporters, adding that this is related to the COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with 4,630 fatalities. As many as 68,219 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been canceled to prevent COVID-19 further spread.

