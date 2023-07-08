Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Marches Against Police Violence Expected in Many French Cities on July 9 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Marches against police violence are expected to take place in many French cities on July 9 after the recent murder of a teenager by a police officer that sparked mass riots across the country, French media reported on Saturday.

Earlier in July, 90 trade unions, organizations and left-wing parties, which condemn discrimination policies against suburb inhabitants, called for marches across the country, in particular, in the suburbs of Lyon, French media reported.

In total, as many as 30 demonstrations may take place across France, French news magazine Le Point reported.

One of the largest marches was initially supposed to take place in the French department of Val d'Oise.

It was organized by French activist Assa Traore, whose brother died in 2016 while being transported to a police station. However, the department authorities banned the event, after which it was moved to the Place de la Republique (Square of the Republic) in Paris, but the police prefecture of the French capital also imposed a ban on the demonstration on Saturday morning, the Franceinfo broadcaster reported.

France has been on edge since June 27, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

