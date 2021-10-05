UrduPoint.com

Marcos Heir Says Will Run For Philippines Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:42 PM

Marcos heir says will run for Philippines presidency

The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he will run for president in the 2022 election, as the controversial clan seeks the ultimate political revival

Manila, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he will run for president in the 2022 election, as the controversial clan seeks the ultimate political revival.

"I am today announcing my intention to run for the presidency of the Philipines in the upcoming May 2022 elections," the 64-year-old political scion said, joining a growing field of contenders seeking to replace the incumbent Rodrigo Duterte.

Related Topics

Election Philippines May Dictator

Recent Stories

China issues 13 mln digital driver's licenses: min ..

China issues 13 mln digital driver's licenses: ministry

4 minutes ago
 Singapore's retail sales fall 2.8 pct on year in A ..

Singapore's retail sales fall 2.8 pct on year in August

5 minutes ago
 China's Shaanxi to hold agricultural high-tech fai ..

China's Shaanxi to hold agricultural high-tech fair

6 minutes ago
 Cavani ready for World Cup qualifiers

Cavani ready for World Cup qualifiers

6 minutes ago
 India to Receive Russia's S-400 Air Defense System ..

India to Receive Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems as Scheduled - Air Force Chi ..

6 minutes ago
 Get Ready to Capture the Moon with all New Infinix ..

Get Ready to Capture the Moon with all New Infinix Zero X Pro!

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.