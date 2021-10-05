Marcos heir says will run for Philippines presidency

The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he will run for president in the 2022 election, as the controversial clan seeks the ultimate political revival

Manila, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he will run for president in the 2022 election, as the controversial clan seeks the ultimate political revival.

"I am today announcing my intention to run for the presidency of the Philipines in the upcoming May 2022 elections," the 64-year-old political scion said, joining a growing field of contenders seeking to replace the incumbent Rodrigo Duterte.