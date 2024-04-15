Marcos Says Will Not Hand Duterte To ICC Over Drug War
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday he would not hand his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating his deadly drug war.
Thousands of people have been killed in the anti-narcotics campaign started by Duterte in 2016 and continued under Marcos.
Asked Monday if he would hand Duterte -- who has accused him of being a drug addict and criticised his policies -- to the ICC if it issued a warrant for his arrest, Marcos said "no".
"We don't recognise the warrant that they will send to us. That's a no," he said at a forum with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.
"We are well within international law when we take the position of not recognising the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines," Marcos said.
Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC in 2019 after the Hague-based tribunal started probing allegations of human rights abuses committed during his drug war.
It launched a formal inquiry into Duterte's crackdown in September 2021, only to suspend it two months later after Manila said it was re-examining several hundred cases of drug operations that led to deaths at the hands of police, hitmen and vigilantes.
The ICC's chief prosecutor later asked to reopen the inquiry, and pre-trial judges at the court eventually gave the green light in late January 2023 -- a decision that Manila appealed shortly afterwards and lost.
More than 6,000 people were killed in anti-drug operations under Duterte, according to official data released by the Philippines. ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll at between 12,000 and 30,000.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways3 minutes ago
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways33 minutes ago
-
Top Syrian officer faces war crimes charges in Swedish court53 minutes ago
-
Police probe killer's targeting of women in Sydney mall attack1 hour ago
-
Doja Cat leads powerful cast of women commanding Coachella day three1 hour ago
-
Marcos rules out giving US access to more Philippine military bases1 hour ago
-
Macron says Olympic opening ceremony could move from river to stadium if security threat2 hours ago
-
Stocks hit by Iran-Israel fears, containment hopes stem losses2 hours ago
-
Marcos says will not hand Duterte to ICC over drug war2 hours ago
-
Political foes fight for Croatia's PM post2 hours ago
-
Macron says will do everything to avoid Middle East 'conflagration'2 hours ago
-
China set to post slowing growth on housing, consumption woes2 hours ago