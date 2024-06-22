Marcus Smith Stars As England Thrash Japan 52-17 In Tokyo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Marcus Smith gave an all-action first-half performance as England thrashed Japan 52-17 in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of two Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand.
Preferred at fly-half to Fin Smith, the Harlequins playmaker scored a try and set up Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Henry Slade for two more before the break against an inexperienced Japan side coached by former England boss Eddie Jones.
Chandler Cunningham-South also scored on his first Test start, while Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Harry Randall and Sam Underhill crossed the line in the second half.
Charlie Ewels was red-carded at the death for the visitors.
England will face the All Blacks in Dunedin on July 6 and Auckland on July 13.
England's number 10 shirt is up for grabs on the tour, with Owen Farrell ineligible after deciding to continue his club career in France and George Ford injured.
After England had started slowly, Smith staked his claim in impressive fashion, gliding through the Japan defence after a line-out midway through the first half for a stylish try.
The 25-year-old then turned provider, picking out Feyi-Waboso for a try with a long pass before kicking into space to set up Slade after the half-time hooter.
Smith was quieter after the interval and blotted his copybook with a yellow card for a badly timed tackle.
It was a chastening start to Jones's second stint in charge of Japan, after handing starts to four debutants including university student Yoshitaka Yazaki at full-back.
The hosts salvaged a measure of pride with late tries from winger Koga Nezuka and Takuya Yamasawa.
Japan were forced into one late change before kick-off, with centre Samisoni Tui replacing Dylan Riley.
Seungsin Lee's penalty gave them the lead with less than two minutes on the clock and the home side kept England back with their fast and aggressive attacking play early on.
But the visitors made their presence felt when Cunningham-South powered through a pile of bodies for the first try in the 14th minute.
Smith added a second before finding Feyi-Waboso for another as England took control of the game.
Japan were facing an uphill battle and their cause was not helped when Tiennan Costley had a try ruled out for a knock-on in the build-up.
Slade finished the half by scoring England's fourth try and Mitchell bagged their fifth just minutes after the restart, dummying the Japan defence to dart home.
Earl also took advantage of more gaps in the Japan back line to dash over in the 49th minute, before substitute Randall did the same 10 minutes later.
Late scores for Nezuka and Yamasawa gave the scoreline a more respectable look for Japan, before Underhill grabbed another for England.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
More Stories From World
-
Pak Community organizes Eid Milan Party in Guangzhou, China7 seconds ago
-
RugbyU: Japan v England result10 minutes ago
-
Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach Halle semi-finals2 hours ago
-
Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure3 hours ago
-
A guide to French political fashion3 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges UN Security Council to push Taliban to halt TTP's deadly cross-border attacks3 hours ago
-
US slaps sanctions on leaders of Russia software firm Kaspersky3 hours ago
-
In Russia, Prigozhin remembered as 'great man' year after mutiny3 hours ago
-
Tension as Tour de France rivals Pogacar and Vingegaard brace for fresh duel4 hours ago
-
Genocide of Native Americans not over: Oscar nominee Gladstone4 hours ago
-
Dressel books 50m free Olympic title defense4 hours ago
-
Mittelstaedt's 'surreal' rise symbolic of Nagelsmann's new Germany4 hours ago