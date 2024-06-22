Marcus Smith stars as England thrash Japan 52-17 in Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Marcus Smith gave an all-action first-half performance as England thrashed Japan 52-17 in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of two Tests against the All Blacks.

Preferred at fly-half to Fin Smith, the Harlequins playmaker scored a try and set up Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Henry Slade for two more before the break against an inexperienced Japan side coached by former England boss Eddie Jones.

Chandler Cunningham-South also scored on his first Test start, while Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Harry Randall and Sam Underhill crossed the line in the second half.

Charlie Ewels was red-carded at the death for the visitors.

"I'm really pleased with the result, I thought the application of the players was excellent," said England head coach Steve Borthwick.

"Late in the game, our cohesion broke up a little against a very fast, skilful Japanese team who took their chances at the end of the game really well."

England will face the All Blacks in Dunedin on July 6 and Auckland on July 13.

England's number 10 shirt is up for grabs on the tour, with Owen Farrell ineligible after deciding to continue his club career in France and George Ford injured.

After England had started slowly, Smith staked his claim impressively, gliding through the Japan defence after a line-out midway through the first half for a stylish try.

The 25-year-old then turned provider, picking out Feyi-Waboso for a try with a long pass before kicking into space to set up Slade after the half-time hooter.

Smith was quieter after the interval and blotted his copybook with a yellow card for a badly timed tackle.

It was a chastening start to Jones's second stint in charge of Japan, after handing starts to four debutants including university student Yoshitaka Yazaki at full-back.

The hosts salvaged a measure of pride with late tries from winger Koga Nezuka and Takuya Yamasawa.

"It was a pretty tough game for us today," said Jones, who took England to the 2019 World Cup final.

"England are a strong, powerful team, but I was pleased with our set-piece work, which kept us in the game for a long period.

"We've been working on little things in our attack which created opportunities, but we weren't able to finish them," added the Australian.