Maresca Hails 'nasty' Chelsea As Top Five Bid Stays Alive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Enzo Maresca saluted Chelsea's "nasty" performance as a gritty 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday kept alive their bid to qualify for the Champions League.
Nicolas Jackson struck for the first time since December to seal a vital victory at Stamford Bridge.
The Senegal striker's first half blast from 20 yards moved Chelsea back into the Premier League's top five as they fight for a place in next season's Champions League.
Chelsea's third win in their last five league games eased the pressure on Maresca, who has come under fire for his team's cautious tactics during their slump in the second half of the season.
Once again they endured a nervy finale as keeper Robert Sanchez made two fine saves to preserve the lead.
Maresca was pleased to see his team show some character as the tension mounts in the top five race.
"First half we controlled the game, we dominated, created chances and didn't concede nothing. Then second half we dropped a little bit," he said.
"We were strong, nasty enough when we needed to be like that. Overall I think we deserved to win and we are happy."
Sanchez, so often the villain this season after a series of costly errors, repaid Maresca's decision to keep faith with him.
The former Brighton keeper denied Beto low to his right before a fabulous reaction save to keep out Dwight McNeil's effort deep into stoppage-time.
"You can see how his team-mates celebrated with him at the end of the game," Maresca said.
"The team know that for Robert it's not been a good moment so they try to support and help him.
"He had many good moments this season. The one against Tottenham at home, we were winning 1-0 and 90 minutes he did a great save.
"It's normal that as human beings you remember the bad things and not the good things. About Robert, we remember the mistakes but he's had some very good moments with us."
