Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo Share 2019 Booker Prize Award

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Two female authors, Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo, will share over $63,000 in 2019 Booker prize money, awarded for their novels "The Testaments" and "Girl, Woman, Other," respectively.

The judges broke the Booker Prize rules to split the award on Monday.

"The Testaments" is a sequel to Atwood's 1985 novel "The Handmaid's Tale." Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other" tells the stories of 12 different women in the United Kingdom.

This is the second time that Atwood wins the Booker Prize. The first time was in 2000 for the Canadian writer's "The Blind Assassin."

