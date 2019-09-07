UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Margarita Simonyan Hopes For Normalization Of Relations Between Russia, Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:46 PM

Margarita Simonyan Hopes for Normalization of Relations Between Russia, Ukraine

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya news agency, expressed on Saturday cautious optimism regarding possible normalization of relation between Russia and Ukraine, following the release of detainees by both sides, including RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya news agency, expressed on Saturday cautious optimism regarding possible normalization of relation between Russia and Ukraine, following the release of detainees by both sides, including RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky.

"This gives a cautious, tiniest, but still hope that maybe with this [Ukrainian] government we will get somewhere, we will unlikely reach friendship, but at least the war will end," Simonyan told reporters.

She called Vyshinsky's return the first truly positive moment in Russia-Ukraine relations since 2014.

"Imagine what I felt when our employee, our guy, was in prison, what any head of an organization feels when his employee is in prison and he can do nothing," Simonyan said, adding that the news agency will try to offer him possibilities for further work.

Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, was detained on May 15, 2018 and charged with treason. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned his arrest as unprecedented, arguing that Vyshinsky was arrested performing his professional duties.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. On Saturday, a number of detainees from both countries have returned home.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira May 2018 From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Far-right Dutch MEP predicts come-back for nationa ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Kazakh Ex-Leader Nazarbayev Discuss Bilater ..

2 minutes ago

Sacrifices of forefathers, martyrs demand to have ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber concludes official mission to Russ ..

19 minutes ago

COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, China reiterates support for Afghan-owne ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.