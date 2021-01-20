UrduPoint.com
Margin Of Biden's Pre-Inaugural Popular Support Only 7% - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath as the 46th president of the United States with 54 percent of voters viewing him positively as opposed to 43 percent with negative views, a poll by US data intelligence firm Morning Consult has found. 

According to the findings, the president-elect's popularity grew 3 percentage points since he was declared the victor in the presidential election on November 7. Biden, thus, enters office enjoying higher popular support than outgoing President Donald Trump did in 2017, the poll has found.

Biden's support within the Democratic Party comes down to 92 percent of fellow party members holding favorable views of him, which is 10 percentage points more than Trump enjoyed within the Republican party in 2017.

At the same time, Biden's popularity with the Republic Party is overwhelmingly lower than that of Trump with the Democratic Party in 2017 ” the poll found that 83 percent of Republicans and 89 percent of Trump voters view Biden unfavorably.

The poll was conducted from January 4-13 among 46,829 registered voters, with the margin of error at -/+ 1 percent.

