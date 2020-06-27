MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Famous Australian actress Margot Robbie will appear in Disney's new movie from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, media reported on late Friday.

The female-fronted plot of the future movie will be written by Christina Hodson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is separate from the earlier announced reboot by Ted Elliott, screenwriter of the original franchise, and Craig Mazin, creator of the "Chernobyl" series.

The five-movie franchise of "Pirates of the Caribbean" is one of the most successful in the history of Hollywood with the whole budget of $1.274 billion and the $4.524 billion box office.

Margot Robbie is famous for playing Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad" (2016) and "Birds of Prey" (2020); Sharon Tate in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as well as Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."