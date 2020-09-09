MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova is currently being held at a detention facility in Minsk, her lawyer Lyudmila Kazak told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, she is in a detention facility. I'm trying to get there, we will sort this out," Kazak said.

Kazak noted that her arrest and transfer to a pre-trial detention facility meant that the government now considers Kolesnikova to be a suspect.

"Since she is in a detention facility, she is a suspect," the lawyer said, adding that her arrest is likely to be in connection with the formation of the opposition's Coordination Council.

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova's father, Alexander Kolesnikov, confirmed this information to the TUT.

by news portal, adding that Kolesnikova is currently being held at a facility located on Minsk's Volodarsky Street.

Kolesnikova was reported missing earlier in the week, and news reports emerged claiming that she was detained at the border between Ukraine and Belarus. The State Border Committee later stated that Kolesnikova and two of her allies from the Coordination Council had passed border control at a checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

During an interview with Russian broadcasters on Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the senior opposition figure was thrown out of a car at the Ukrainian border by her own allies, who managed to cross into the neighboring country.