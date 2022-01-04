UrduPoint.com

Maria Zakharova Reminds NATO That Serbia's Defenses Depend On Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Maria Zakharova Reminds NATO That Serbia's Defenses Depend on Russia

Serbia's defense capability greatly depends on how soon Moscow responds to external challenges targeting Belgrade, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on remarks by NATO Adm. Robert Burke of the US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Serbia's defense capability greatly depends on how soon Moscow responds to external challenges targeting Belgrade, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on remarks by NATO Adm. Robert Burke of the US.

She cited Burke's interview with the Serbian media outlet Kurir, where he said that the alliance welcomed the country's efforts to boost its defense capacity.

"I would like to remind Burke and all his colleagues in the NATO disaster of two important facts. Serbia's defense capability.

In the last 200 years or so, it has largely depended on how soon Russia responded to external threats to this South Slavic country," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Besides, she went on, current NATO members are countries that have attacked Serbia in the past.

If Burke is aware of these facts, with the statement he gave to the Serbian, daily he welcomes Russian arms supplies to Serbia, Zakharova said.

According to NATO, Serbia, unlike other Western Balkan nations, is not pursuing membership in the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Belgrade Alliance Serbia Media All

Recent Stories

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

2 minutes ago
 China's Xi'an reports 95 local COVID-19 cases Mond ..

China's Xi'an reports 95 local COVID-19 cases Monday

12 minutes ago
 SA blind cricket team to tour Pakistan in Feb

SA blind cricket team to tour Pakistan in Feb

12 minutes ago
 China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 11 ..

China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 117.4 bln USD in 2021

12 minutes ago
 Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes ali ..

Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

15 minutes ago
 Railway passengers in China to top 3 bln in 2022

Railway passengers in China to top 3 bln in 2022

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.