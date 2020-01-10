Marianne Williamson Pulls Out of Democratic Contest for US Presidential Nomination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Self-help and spiritual values guru Marianne Williamson has pulled out of the race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in next November's US elections, weeks before the first voting is scheduled in the Iowa state caucuses, she announced on Friday.

"With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," Williamson said in a statement on her campaign's website. "As of today, therefore, I'm suspending my campaign."

Williamson has never managed to win the support of over 1 percent of registered Democrats in opinion polls since last July and has therefore not qualified for any of the six nationally televized debates between leading candidates since then.

"The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don't want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them," Williamson said in her statement.

According to opinion polls the race before Iowa and the first Primary election in New Hampshire - both due to be held next month - has narrowed to three front-runners - former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg representing moderates and Senator Bernie Sanders leading progressives.