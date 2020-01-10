UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marianne Williamson Pulls Out Of Democratic Contest For US Presidential Nomination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Marianne Williamson Pulls Out of Democratic Contest for US Presidential Nomination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Self-help and spiritual values guru Marianne Williamson has pulled out of the race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in next November's US elections, weeks before the first voting is scheduled in the Iowa state caucuses, she announced on Friday.

"With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," Williamson said in a statement on her campaign's website. "As of today, therefore, I'm suspending my campaign."

Williamson has never managed to win the support of over 1 percent of registered Democrats in opinion polls since last July and has therefore not qualified for any of the six nationally televized debates between leading candidates since then.

"The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don't want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them," Williamson said in her statement.

According to opinion polls the race before Iowa and the first Primary election in New Hampshire - both due to be held next month - has narrowed to three front-runners - former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg representing moderates and Senator Bernie Sanders leading progressives.

Related Topics

Election South Bend July November Democrats Top Race

Recent Stories

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar mills stop buying sugarcane from growers

3 minutes ago

Civil Aviation Authority defeats Sindh Police in s ..

3 minutes ago

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

1 hour ago

US Administration Official Confirms Trump to Atten ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Lufthansa Group Cancels Tehran Flights T ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.