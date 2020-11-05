Maricopa Elections Office in Phoenix Closes Building Amid Pro-Trump Protest - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Several hundred supporters of US President Donald Trump protested outside the Maricopa County Elections Department building in Arizona's capital, Phoenix, late on Wednesday night, as vote counting continued, US media report.

The protesters chanted "count the votes," as local sheriff's deputies arrived at the elections office wearing full tactical gear, The New York Post reported shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

According to ABC15, the protest in Phoenix started at around 07:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (02:30 GMT on Thursday). Demonstrators tried to get inside the Maricopa County Elections Department building.

According to the local KTAR-FM radio station, the Maricopa County Elections Department closed the building over concerns about possible unrest at around 10:30 p.

m. local time (05:30 GMT on Thursday).

The elections department said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday that it was going to continue counting the votes as planned.

"Staff at the @maricopacounty Elections Department will continue our job, which is to administer elections in the second largest voting jurisdiction in the county. We will release results again tonight as planned. We thank the@mcsoaz [Maricopa County Sheriff's Office] for doing their job, so we can do ours," the statement, released on Twitter, says.

CNN reported citing two anonymous sources on Wednesday that Trump's campaign was considering taking legal action in Arizona and Nevada as votes were still being counted.

FOX had projected Joe Biden to win Arizona, however, other networks are saying the race in the toss-up state is too close to call