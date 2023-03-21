UrduPoint.com

Marina Loshak Leaves Post As Head Of Pushkin Museum In Moscow - Russian Culture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Marina Loshak, who was at the helm of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts over the past 10 years, is leaving the post of the museum's director, the Russian Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian media have reported that Loshak wrote a letter of resignation on Sunday.

Her contract officially ends on April 2.

"On March 20, Marina Loshak voluntarily resigned as director of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, which she has occupied since 2013," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it had appointed art critic and art historian Elizaveta Likhacheva as a new head of the museum.

