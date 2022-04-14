UrduPoint.com

Marine Reptile Fossil Dating Back 250 Million Years Found In South China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Researchers have discovered the partial skeleton of a previously unknown marine reptile recognizable as an ichthyosauromorph, which lived approximately 250 million years ago, according to the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan)

Researchers have discovered the partial skeleton of a previously unknown marine reptile recognizable as an ichthyosauromorph, which lived approximately 250 million years ago, according to the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan).

The fossil, which dates back to the Lower Triassic, was unearthed in Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and was named "Baisesaurus robustus" by the research team involved in its discovery.

Based on three-month restoration work, the researchers believe the reptile was about 3 meters long -- much larger than any Early Triassic ichthyosauriforms that have been found in China. The Baisesaurus robustus would have resembled a dolphin, according to images created through scientific restoration.

