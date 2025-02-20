Maritime traffic in Istanbul Strait temporarily halted due to fog

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Maritime traffic in the Istanbul Strait has been temporarily suspended in both directions due to fog, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Restricted visibility due to fog caused the temporary suspension, the ministry also said.

The strait links international shipping between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, which further connects to the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.