Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko has left the city, the Ukrainian Stana.ua news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to Stana.ua, Governor of Donetsk Region Pavel Kirilenko said that the mayor left Mariupol where there is no cellular signal to be able to be in contact with authorities and military.