Mariupol Shelling By Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Civilians Hurt - Donetsk Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 01:58 PM

The Ukrainian troops shelled residential areas of the southeastern city of Mariupol, wounding 16 civilians, the region's representatives at the OSCE-backed Joint Center for Control and Coordination on Ceasefire said on Saturday

"We have been informed of 16 civilians wounded in an attack by Ukrainian armed formations at a previously liberated area in Mariupol," the mission of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Telegram.

All the wounded were hospitalized, according to the report.

National militia of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Saturday that 588 civilians have been evacuated in the past 24 hours from Mariupol to the seaside village of Bezimenne, further east. More than 10,000 people have been moved to Bezimenne in the past month.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on social media that seven humanitarian corridors would be set up on Saturday to evacuate those willing from Mariupol and Berdyansk to the government-controlled western Ukrainian province of Zaporizhzhia.

