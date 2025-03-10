Open Menu

Mark Carney: Canada's Next PM Charts Unusual Path To Power

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 07:34 PM

Mark Carney: Canada's next PM charts unusual path to power

He was born near the Arctic, led the central banks of two major economies, and is about to become Canada's next prime minister despite never having served in parliament

Mark Carney's path to the top job in Canadian politics has been unusual but, as he said when he launched his campaign to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, so are the circumstances.

Mark Carney's path to the top job in Canadian politics has been unusual but, as he said when he launched his campaign to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, so are the circumstances.

"Our times are anything but ordinary," Carney told supporters in the Western city of Edmonton in January.

Carney has called the threats posed by President Donald Trump "the most serious crisis of our lifetime" and said Sunday that the United States wants "our resources, our water, our land, our country.

"

He says his experience leading the Bank of Canada through the 2008-2009 financial crisis and then heading the Bank of England after the Brexit vote there has equipped him for the moment.

Carney won 85.9 percent of the ballots cast in the Liberal Party leadership vote and will become prime minister over the coming days.

