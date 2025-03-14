Mark Carney To Be Sworn In As Canada PM
March 14, 2025
Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's prime minister on Friday, taking charge of a country rattled by a breakdown in US relations since President Donald Trump's return to power
The ruling Liberal Party overwhelmingly backed Carney to replace Justin Trudeau, betting his experience leading two central banks through historic crises will re-assure Canadians facing a potentially devastating trade war.
Carney, who turns 60 on Sunday, is a political novice who has never won an elected public office but his campaign skills will be tested soon with Canada likely headed for a general election in weeks.
The threats posed by Trump are expected to dominate the vote.
The US president has sought to bludgeon Canada, imposing sweeping import tariffs and threatening further levies while claiming the country is not "viable" on its own and should be annexed by Washington.
Carney, who will be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister by Governor General Mary Simon, has described Trump's stance as the most serious challenge Canada has faced in a generation.
"Everything in my life has prepared me for this moment," Carney said Sunday after winning the Liberal Party leadership race.
He was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before serving as governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and led the Bank of England through the turmoil surrounding the Brexit vote.
He has sought to present himself as purpose-built to lead a country through a trade war with the United States, once Canada's closest ally but now a country that Carney says Canada can "no longer trust."
At a Group of Seven meeting in Quebec, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Carney would bring a "new dynamic" to US diplomacy.
She said she and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is at the G7, were working on setting up a call between Trump and Carney "in the next couple of days."
At the start of the year, the Liberals were trailing the Conservatives by 20 points in the polls.
But in the weeks since Trudeau announced his plans to resign on January 6, the race has tightened to a near draw.
"Carney is arriving at a good time. He has emerged as a figure people seem to trust to take on Donald Trump," University of Winnipeg politics professor Felix Mathieu told AFP.
- Distance from Trudeau -
Trudeau posted a goodbye message to Canadians on Thursday after nearly ten years in power, saying he was "proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what's right."
Trudeau's support had plummeted over the past year, but his standing partially rebounded following a series of resolute speeches in response to Trump.
Carney has made clear efforts to distance himself from Trudeau with moves aimed at attracting more centrist voters.
He has said addressing climate change will be a top priority but he is scrapping Trudeau's "divisive" carbon tax on individuals and families while advancing market-led solutions.
And he is stopping a tax on capital gains that would have applied to the wealthiest Canadians, which the Trudeau government said was essential to shore up Canada's finances.
"We think builders should be incentivized for taking risks and rewarded when they succeed," he said on Sunday.
