Mark Carney To Be Sworn In As Canada’s Premier On Friday
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Mark Carney is set to be sworn in as Canada’s prime minister on Friday at Rideau Hall in the capital Ottawa, ushering in a new administration with a streamlined Cabinet.
Governor General Mary Simon will preside over the swearing-in ceremony at 11 a.m. local time, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially resign the same day, dissolving his 37-member Cabinet.
Carney, who won a decisive victory in the Liberal leadership race, is expected to appoint a significantly smaller team, with sources cited by public broadcaster CBC indicating that 15 to 20 ministers will take the oath alongside him.
His transition team has spent the past two days informing ministers of their roles, with many expected to be reassigned or dropped from the Cabinet.
Key figures in Canada-US relations — Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne — are expected to retain their positions.
