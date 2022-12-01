WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Tech company Apple's control over what sort of applications are accessible on their devices is unique and problematic, Meta (banned in Russia) chief Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview.

"If you look at all the major computing platforms... Apple's stands out as the only one where one company can control what apps get on the device," Zuckerberg said on Wednesday. "I do think it is problematic for one company to be able to control what kind of app experiences get on the device."

Twitter chief Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple is threatening to remove the social media platform's app from their store, which would block access to a significant portion of the mobile phone market.

The purported threat comes as Musk reforms Twitter, which he acquired in October, to have greater protections for free speech. The platform has reinstated previously banned accounts such as that of former US President Donald Trump and artist Kanye West.

The departure of Apple's lead App Store executive Phil Schiller from Twitter sparked speculation that the tech giant was growing concerned about Musk's handling of the social media platform.

Earlier this month, Musk said he would create a new smartphone if Twitter were removed from Apple and Google's app stores.