MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), has seemingly accepted Twitter chief Elon Musk's challenge to a cage fight, according to Zuckerberg's social media.

Earlier in the day, Musk posted on Twitter, saying: "I'm up for a cage match if he (Zuckerberg) is lol."

Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the tweet on social media, saying: "Send me location" - the response which echoes the famous line uttered by former Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Alex Heath, an editor at The Verge, tweeted that a Meta spokesperson confirmed that Zuckerberg was serious about fighting Musk.

"The story speaks for itself," a spokesperson said, referring to Zuckerberg's post.

Musk replied to Heath's tweet, saying: "Vegas Octagon," referring to the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, thus naming the location for the fight.

"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," Musk added on social media.

The feud comes following reports that Meta plans to launch a rival platform to Twitter, dubbed Threads.