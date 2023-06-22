UrduPoint.com

Mark Zuckerberg Seems To Accept Elon Musk's Challenge To Cage Fight

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Mark Zuckerberg Seems to Accept Elon Musk's Challenge to Cage Fight

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), has seemingly accepted Twitter chief Elon Musk's challenge to a cage fight, according to Zuckerberg's social media.

Earlier in the day, Musk posted on Twitter, saying: "I'm up for a cage match if he (Zuckerberg) is lol."

Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the tweet on social media, saying: "Send me location" - the response which echoes the famous line uttered by former Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Alex Heath, an editor at The Verge, tweeted that a Meta spokesperson confirmed that Zuckerberg was serious about fighting Musk.

"The story speaks for itself," a spokesperson said, referring to Zuckerberg's post.

Musk replied to Heath's tweet, saying: "Vegas Octagon," referring to the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, thus naming the location for the fight.

"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," Musk added on social media.

The feud comes following reports that Meta plans to launch a rival platform to Twitter, dubbed Threads.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Twitter Mark Zuckerberg Las Vegas Elon Musk Post Top

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

8 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

8 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

8 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

8 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

8 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.