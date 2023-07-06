Open Menu

Mark Zuckerberg Tweets For First Time In 11 Years Following Launch Of Threads App

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), tweeted on Wednesday for the first time in 11 years, following the official launch of the company's new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Elon Musk's Twitter.

In the tweet, Zuckerberg posted a popular internet meme showing two Spider-Men from the eponymous cartoon pointing their fingers at each other.

Zuckerberg last tweeted in January 2012.

Zuckerberg said on Threads that 5 million people signed up for the messaging app in the first four hours after it was launched.

