Market panic deepens as Trump sticks to tariffs

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A global stock market rout deepened on Monday and fears of recession rose after China retaliated against US President Donald Trump's tariffs and Europe calibrated its response to the escalating trade war.

European equities were deep in the red but Asia fared worse, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index crashing 13.2 percent, its biggest drop since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 falling an eye-watering 7.8 percent.

A 10-percent "baseline" tariff on imports from around the world took effect on Saturday but a slew of countries will be hit by higher duties from Wednesday, with levies of 34 percent for Chinese goods and 20 percent for EU products.

While other countries weigh their options, Beijing announced last week its own 34-percent tariff on US goods, which will come into effect on Thursday.

The tit-for-tat duties "are aimed at bringing the United States back onto the right track of the multilateral trade system", Chinese vice commerce minister Ling Ji said.

"The root cause of the tariff issue lies in the United States," Ling told representatives of US companies on Sunday, according to his ministry.

EU trade ministers gathered in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss the bloc's response, with Germany and France having advocated a tax targeting US tech giants.

"We must not exclude any option on goods, on services," said French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin.

The 27-nation bloc should "open the European toolbox, which is very comprehensive and can also be extremely aggressive", he said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck likewise said Europe should be prepared to use its trade "bazooka" -- a new anti-coercion mechanism allowing it to punish any country using economic threats to exert pressure on the EU.

But signs of divergence already emerged, with Ireland, whose low corporate tax rate has attracted US tech and pharmaceutical companies, warning against that course of action.

Targeting services "would be an extraordinary escalation at a time when we must be working for de-escalation", said Irish Trade Minister Simon Harris.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said Europe was facing a "paradigm shift of the global trading system".