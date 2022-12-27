Markets diverge after China scraps travel quarantine

European and Asian stock markets advanced on Tuesday but Wall Street fell after China said it would end quarantines for overseas arrivals, spurring hopes for the revival of the world's second-largest economy.

China has abruptly reversed its strict pandemic restrictions even as a surge in infections overtakes the country.

The latest easing will put an end to three years of border controls on January 8, when Beijing downgrades Covid-19 to a Class B infectious disease.

China's benchmark Shanghai index and the second index in Shenzhen both posted healthy gains, while Tokyo ended a shade higher with Seoul, Singapore and Mumbai also all up.

Paris and Frankfurt were up in afternoon trades.

Wall Street fell in early trades following the long holiday weekend.

Markets in London, Hong Kong and Sydney were still closed for the holidays.