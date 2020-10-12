UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Markets Firmer On US Stimulus Hopes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:53 PM

Markets firmer on US stimulus hopes

Optimism that US lawmakers will eventually pass a new stimulus package lifted most global markets Monday, with the White House ramping up its offer and President Donald Trump insisting Republicans want to get a deal done

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Optimism that US lawmakers will eventually pass a new stimulus package lifted most global markets Monday, with the White House ramping up its offer and President Donald Trump insisting Republicans want to get a deal done.

Wall Street's main indices opened higher, and Europe's top markets were mostly firmer in afternoon trading after a strong session in most of Asia.

"The gains come amid hopes that lawmakers can hammer out a new fiscal relief package as stimulus negotiations continue," said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

However London faltered as additional coronavirus restrictions for specific areas in northern England were unveiled.

- Roller-coaster ride - There was another strong lead before the weekend on Wall Street, with hopes for a fresh injection of cash into the world's top economy overshadowing a surge in virus infections that have forced some governments to reimpose containment measures and targeted lockdowns.

Investors were sent on a roller-coaster ride last week when Trump first called off talks before doing a U-turn to say they were back on and progressing well.

On Friday, Trump increased his offer, proposing a $1.8 trillion package and saying he favoured an even larger package.

The move has instilled optimism that an agreement can be reached, even though the White House plan is $400 billion short of the one put forward by the Democrats, and both Democrats and Republicans dismissed it over the weekend.

But the stock market still feels broad confidence that Congress will continue to support the US economy with fiscal spending. While enacting a package looks challenging before the November 3 election, one could come soon after, analysts say.

"The narrative coming out of Washington on the next stimulus package is 100 percent 'when and how much,' not 'if,'" said a note from DataTrek Research.

With Democrat candidate Joe Biden well ahead in opinion polls, analysts say traders are increasingly betting he will win next month's election comfortably -- avoiding the uncertainty of a Trump challenge to the result -- and Democrats will take both houses of Congress.

- Oil slides - Meanwhile in Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai led markets higher, both piling on more than two percent with support also coming from hopes President Xi Jinping will use a speech in Shenzhen later this week to announce a further opening up of China's economy.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington also enjoyed healthy gains but Tokyo ended down.

But oil prices slumped on the prospect of more lockdowns in many nations.

"More lockdowns around the globe could also hit economic growth, and oil prices have been weakening today as a result of this," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading firm IG.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 6,001.38 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7 percent at 13,138.41 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 4,979.29 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 3,298.12 New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.9 percent at 28,848.74 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 23,558.69 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.2 percent at 24,649.68 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.6 percent at 3,358.47 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1808 from $1.1826 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3070 from $1.3036 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.28 Yen from 105.62 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.33 pence from 90.72 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.0 percent at $39.40 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 2.7 percent at $41.68 per barrel burs-rl/txwIAG - INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP

Related Topics

Election World Europe China Washington White House Oil Trump London Shenzhen Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Singapore Seoul Lead New York Euro November Democrats Congress Market From Agreement Top Asia Dow Jones Billion Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moulana Adil's murder was conspiracy to spread sec ..

2 seconds ago

Russia Facilitates Implementation of French Initia ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand to Manufacture Oxford's Potential COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Prime Minister to Visit Iraq at End of Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan's New Government Sworn in by King Abdullah ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry Says Does Not Consider In ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.