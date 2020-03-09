Markets plunge, Italy locked down as virus spreads

Financial markets around the world crashed Monday and a swathe of northern Italy was sealed off as authorities struggled to contain the spread and impact of the deadly coronavirus

An area home to a quarter of Italy's population was effectively shuttered -- including Milan and Venice -- mimicking a lockdown at the disease's epicentre in China.

Tens of millions of people are now in virtual quarantine worldwide, but there are fears that the disease will spread further and that disruptions could force several economies into recession.

Asian stock markets were gripped with fear as the trading week opened with some of the heaviest falls since the global financial crisis.

Equity markets fell more than five percent in Tokyo and 7.3 percent Sydney, wiping hundreds of billions of US Dollars off the value of companies and compounding weeks of losses.

Already 110,000 people in 99 countries and territories have been infected with the virus, and many more have seen daily life disrupted by school closures, runs on basic household goods and travel restrictions.

Italy's lockdown will see police setting up controls at train stations, stopping all cars on main roads in and out, flights from Milan suspended and penalties of three months in jail or a 206 euro ($233) fine for flouting the rules.

The are mounting concerns that the United States -- the world's largest and most connected economy -- could be the next COVID-19 hotspot.

At least 21 people have died in the United States and the number of cases soared past 500 Sunday, affecting 30 of the country's 50 states.

A string of Republican politicians reported they were among those who may have come into contact with the disease -- including former presidential candidate Ted Cruz and party operative Matt Schlapp, who has been in recent contact with President Donald Trump.

Cruz revealed he had shaken hands at a conservative conference in Washington with a person who later tested positive.

"I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed," he wrote on Facebook, adding he had no symptoms.