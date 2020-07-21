Markets rally on hopes for vaccine; EU grinds out stimulus deal

Hopes for a virus vaccine helped push Asian equities higher Tuesday after promising results from two clinical trials, while traders were also cheered by news that EU leaders have finally hammered out a stimulus package for the bloc

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Hopes for a virus vaccine helped push Asian equities higher Tuesday after promising results from two clinical trials, while traders were also cheered by news that EU leaders have finally hammered out a stimulus package for the bloc.

The studies provided a much-needed shot in the arm for investors, who have been put on edge in recent weeks by worrying spikes in new infections around the world, causing a months-long surge across equities to stumble.

The new cases have forced authorities to reimpose containment measures, fanning concerns about an economic recovery that has been supported by trillions of dollars in government and central bank stimulus.

But two studies published in The Lancet medical journal provided some much-needed cheer, with a trial among more than 1,000 adults in Britain finding a candidate vaccine induced "strong antibody and T cell immune responses" against COVID-19.

That came as another trial of more than 500 people in China showed most had developed a widespread antibody immune response.

Meanwhile, British biotech firm Synairgen said a randomized trial of an aerosol-based treatment shows it could drastically reduce the number of new patients dying of the disease or requiring intensive care.

The positive news from the trials could be a major step towards the Holy Grail that analysts say will likely send markets soaring.

More than 20 candidate vaccines are currently being tested on humans.

Hong Kong climbed 1.8 percent with support also coming from news that online payments giant Ant Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba, had moved toward a dual listing in the city and in Shanghai, in what could be among the biggest IPOs in years.

Shanghai closed up marginally after rallying more than three percent on Monday.

Sydney jumped more than two percent after Australia's government said it would extend its own record stimulus programme, with supplements to the unemployed and businesses struggling to retain staff continuing until at least the end of the year and likely beyond.

Tokyo rose 0.7 percent, while Mumbai, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington all jumped more than one percent. Singapore and Bangkok were also up, though Manila dipped.