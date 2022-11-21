UrduPoint.com

Markets Rattled By Fears Of Fresh Covid Curbs In China

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Markets rattled by fears of fresh Covid curbs in China

Asian and European stocks mostly fell Monday, with investor sentiment hit by renewed Covid concerns in China amid warnings that markets would remain lacklustre for some time

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Asian and European stocks mostly fell Monday, with investor sentiment hit by renewed Covid concerns in China amid warnings that markets would remain lacklustre for some time.

Shares headed lower as China's first coronavirus death in six months sparked fears officials would reimpose strict, economically painful restrictions to fight outbreaks across the country.

"The bear market is not over, in our view," Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer said.

"The conditions that are typically consistent with an equity trough have not yet been reached. We would expect lower valuations (consistent with recessionary outcomes), a trough in the momentum of growth deterioration, and a peak in interest rates before a sustained recovery begins." Oil prices also slid on fears over energy demand in China, the world's second biggest economy.

"There are concerns China may tighten Covid curbs further after the first Covid-related death in almost six months was reported, and a city near Beijing enforced a slew of restrictions," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"Traders are also concerned by continued weakness in crypto prices in the wake of FTX's collapse," he said.

The death of an 87-year-old man in Beijing on Sunday came as infections across the country spiked, testing authorities' plans to loosen their grip by lowering quarantine times for foreigners and cancelling mass tests.

Two further Covid deaths were recorded on Monday, both elderly residents from Beijing.

The news threw a spanner in the works for investors who had grown hopeful of a gradual reopening of China's economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell nearly two percent, extending a sell-off at the end of last week.

Shanghai was also down along with most Asian markets, but Bangkok, Tokyo and Wellington ended higher.

Nevertheless, global markets have enjoyed a broadly healthy November thanks to signs of China easing and indications of slowing US inflation that fanned optimism the Federal Reserve would start to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

But several officials soon lined up to warn that more needed to be done to get inflation back down from four-decade highs to more bearable levels.

Markets are meanwhile expected to stay relatively quiet for the rest of the week, with many US investors taking time off for Thanksgiving.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,373.98 points Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 6,626.94 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 14,379.97 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,909.67 New York - Dow: DOWN by less than 0.1 percent at 33,735.28 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 27,944.79 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.9 percent at 17,655.91 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,085.04 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0240 from $1.0325 on Friday Dollar/yen: UP at 141.48 Yen from 140.37 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1809 from $1.1890 Euro/pound: UP at 86.71 pence from 86.34 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.7 percent at $77.16 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 3.7 percent at $84.36 per barrel

Related Topics

World China Oil London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Man Tokyo Wellington Bangkok New York Euro May November Stocks Sunday Market From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz leave for Europe tour f ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz leave for Europe tour from London

1 hour ago
 Oil prices plunge over 5% on weaker China demand f ..

Oil prices plunge over 5% on weaker China demand fears

1 minute ago
 Two women drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

Two women drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

1 minute ago
 UK Has No Plans to Lift Immigration Barriers to Fi ..

UK Has No Plans to Lift Immigration Barriers to Fight Workforce Shortage - Repor ..

1 minute ago
 Moldova Needs Grants, Not Loans to Buy Energy - Ro ..

Moldova Needs Grants, Not Loans to Buy Energy - Romanian Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Minister directs IPC, PSB to submit PC-1 of Narowa ..

Minister directs IPC, PSB to submit PC-1 of Narowal Sports City on Nov 30

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.