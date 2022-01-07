UrduPoint.com

Markets Struggle Ahead Of Vital US Jobs Report

January 07, 2022

Global stock markets wavered Friday as dealers awaited vital US jobs data and mulled the Federal Reserve's readiness to hike interest rates aggressively

London, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Global stock markets wavered Friday as dealers awaited vital US jobs data and mulled the Federal Reserve's readiness to hike interest rates aggressively.

London stocks edged higher in late morning deals, while Frankfurt nudged lower and Paris was flat nearing midday in the eurozone.

The Dollar was under pressure before key US non-farm payrolls data, while oil advanced as traders eyed unrest in producer Kazakhstan.

Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street.

World equities mostly sank Thursday after the Fed signalled this week that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.

More Stories From World

