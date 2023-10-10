Open Menu

Marozsan Stuns Ruud To Reach Shanghai Masters Last Eight

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Marozsan stuns Ruud to reach Shanghai Masters last eight

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The shocks kept coming at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday as the 91st-ranked Fabian Marozsan gave himself a belated birthday present by beating eighth-seeded Casper Ruud to reach the quarter-finals.

The unseeded Marozsan won 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-4 and will face Poland's 16th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or home player Zhang Zhizhen in the last eight.

Marozsan was joined in the quarter-finals by the 26th seed Sebastian Korda, who fended off a late fightback from the 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina to go through 7-5, 7-6 (8/6).

Marozsan sealed the deal against the more fancied Ruud in two hours and 38 minutes with a stinging forehand down the line on his second match point.

He called his maiden Masters quarter-final the perfect present, having turned 24 on Sunday.

"This is just only my second Masters tournament, so it's kind of a new tournament series for me," said the Hungarian, who beat Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open in May.

"I'm really enjoying this, I'm very proud for this one," added Marozsan, who is playing in Asia for the first time.

The Shanghai event, which is back on the ATP Calendar for the first time since the Covid pandemic, has witnessed several shocks.

Korda, who faces fellow American Ben Shelton or in-form Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, dumped out second-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth seed from Greece, lost on Monday to France's 32nd seed Ugo Humbert in a three-set battle that stretched beyond midnight.

The upsets have paved the way for top seed Alcaraz, who faces 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16.

World number one Novak Djokovic is not in China.

Related Topics

World China France Shanghai Casper Argentina Poland Greece May Sunday Event From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

3 seconds ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

1 hour ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

2 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

3 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

3 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From World