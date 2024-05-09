Open Menu

Marquez Eyes French MotoGP Victory But Plays Down Title Talk

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Marc Marquez approaches the French MotoGP emboldened by his impressive display in Spain where he finished second after a thrilling duel with two-time defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

However, the 31-year-old is not talking up his chances of a seventh world crown -- yet.

Plagued by injuries and then vision issues in the past few years some feared his best days were behind him.

For Marquez, though, the manner in which he first secured pole and then harried Bagnaia to the line in Jerez on his satellite Ducati-Gresini was another step on his way back to the top.

It was his best finish since also filling the runner-up spot in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022.

"I won, in terms of my plan, in the path I have in my head, and I am getting better and better," said Marquez.

"Now I must maintain my consistency from the last few races."

Marquez, whose 59th and last win came at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021, lies just 32 points adrift of series leader Jorge Martin after four races.

However, he dismisses any talk of him being a title contender.

"For me, it is way too early," he said. "That is not to say I don't want to win the title, but it is too early to think of it because I know, and I already understood, I will have plenty of trouble on several tracks.

"We shall see, but for the moment it is necessary to approach the races like that."

More Stories From World