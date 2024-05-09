Open Menu

Marquez Eyes French MotoGP Victory But Plays Down Title Talk

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Marquez eyes French MotoGP victory but plays down title talk

Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Marc Marquez approaches the French MotoGP emboldened by his impressive display in Spain where he finished second after a thrilling duel with two-time defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

However, the 31-year-old is not talking up his chances of a seventh world crown -- yet.

Plagued by injuries and then vision issues in the past few years some feared his best days were behind him.

For Marquez, though, the manner in which he first secured pole and then harried Bagnaia to the line in Jerez on his satellite Ducati-Gresini was another step on his way back to the top.

It was his best finish since also filling the runner-up spot in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022.

"I won, in terms of my plan, in the path I have in my head, and I am getting better and better," said Marquez.

"Now I must maintain my consistency from the last few races."

Marquez, whose 59th and last win came at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021, lies just 32 points adrift of series leader Jorge Martin after four races.

However, he dismisses any talk of him being a title contender.

"For me, it is way too early," he said. "That is not to say I don't want to win the title, but it is too early to think of it because I know, and I already understood, I will have plenty of trouble on several tracks.

"We shall see, but for the moment it is necessary to approach the races like that."

Related Topics

World Spain October From Best Top

Recent Stories

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

1 minute ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

1 minute ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil

1 minute ago
 Technological advancements essential for driving c ..

Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza

1 minute ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel ..

NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation

1 minute ago
PESCO notifies power suspension

PESCO notifies power suspension

1 minute ago
 KfW mission meets KP officials discussed Billion T ..

KfW mission meets KP officials discussed Billion Trees Project

1 minute ago
 OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Isl ..

OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of P ..

1 minute ago
 European stocks stutter before Bank of England rat ..

European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call

1 minute ago
 Syrian delegation engages with NUST to boost bilat ..

Syrian delegation engages with NUST to boost bilateral academic ties

1 minute ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

3 hours ago

More Stories From World