Marquez Eyes French MotoGP Victory But Plays Down Title Talk
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Marc Marquez approaches the French MotoGP emboldened by his impressive display in Spain where he finished second after a thrilling duel with two-time defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.
However, the 31-year-old is not talking up his chances of a seventh world crown -- yet.
Plagued by injuries and then vision issues in the past few years some feared his best days were behind him.
For Marquez, though, the manner in which he first secured pole and then harried Bagnaia to the line in Jerez on his satellite Ducati-Gresini was another step on his way back to the top.
It was his best finish since also filling the runner-up spot in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022.
"I won, in terms of my plan, in the path I have in my head, and I am getting better and better," said Marquez.
"Now I must maintain my consistency from the last few races."
Marquez, whose 59th and last win came at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021, lies just 32 points adrift of series leader Jorge Martin after four races.
However, he dismisses any talk of him being a title contender.
"For me, it is way too early," he said. "That is not to say I don't want to win the title, but it is too early to think of it because I know, and I already understood, I will have plenty of trouble on several tracks.
"We shall see, but for the moment it is necessary to approach the races like that."
Recent Stories
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
PESCO notifies power suspension
KfW mission meets KP officials discussed Billion Trees Project
OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of P ..
European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call
Syrian delegation engages with NUST to boost bilateral academic ties
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table41 minutes ago
-
Spanish court shelves Shakira tax fraud case1 hour ago
-
North Africa football fans use stadium freedoms to back Palestinians1 hour ago
-
Rafah struck after Biden warning on arms transfers2 hours ago
-
In Catalonia, a high stakes vote for Spain PM, Puigdemont2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Spain's Catalonia2 hours ago
-
China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban3 hours ago
-
Mbappe gets ready to say goodbye as PSG digest Champions League exit3 hours ago
-
Inevitable Madrid continue Champions League love affair3 hours ago
-
Nissan net profit nearly doubles despite China challenges3 hours ago