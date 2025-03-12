Marquinhos Says PSG Have 'no Limits' After Ousting Liverpool From Champions League
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos insisted there were "no limits" to what the French club could do in this season's Champions League after they ousted Liverpool on penalties on Tuesday in the last 16.
"It was a great performance. We really deserved to go through over the two legs, hands down," Marquinhos told broadcaster Canal Plus after PSG won 4-1 in the shoot-out to go through to the quarter-finals.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Paris last week, PSG took the lead early on the night through Ousmane Dembele to level the tie on aggregate.
With no further scoring in the 90 minutes or extra time, the match went to a shoot-out in which PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved kicks from both Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.
The visitors scored all of their penalties, with Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos and Dembele all converting from the spot before Desire Doue's kick secured their qualification.
PSG have regularly gone out of the Champions League at this stage over the last decade, but the significance of the date was not lost on Marquinhos, who pointed out they had claimed famous last-16 wins on March 11 against Chelsea in 2015 and Borussia Dortmund in 2020.
"It's March 11, the date when we beat Chelsea here in England, Dortmund too, so it's every five years. For us it's a special day," said the Brazilian.
"To come here and win with a very young team, one of the youngest in the Champions League, I think the coach, the staff, everyone has done a great job and I am really happy."
PSG will now play either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarter-finals, and Marquinhos, at PSG since 2013, added: "We have no limits to what we can do but we always need to improve, not stop here.
"This was just a last-16 tie, even if it could have been a final. There is still a lot of work to do."
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump talks up Tesla in White House show of support for Musk6 minutes ago
-
Marquinhos says PSG have 'no limits' after ousting Liverpool from Champions League6 minutes ago
-
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump6 minutes ago
-
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan6 minutes ago
-
Morocco fights measles outbreak amid vaccine misinformation6 minutes ago
-
Ex-Philippine leader Duterte bound for Hague over ICC drug war case6 minutes ago
-
PSG beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals6 minutes ago
-
Kane tells Bayern to 'keep learning' after Leverkusen stroll16 minutes ago
-
Cash-strapped Man Utd turn to Europa League as season's saviour26 minutes ago
-
Stock markets extend losses over US tariffs, recession fears36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon56 minutes ago