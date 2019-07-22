UrduPoint.com
Marriage: 51% Of Pakistanis Claim That Parents Should Allow Their Children To Marry Of Their Own Will

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:17 AM

Marriage: 51% of Pakistanis claim that parents should allow their children to marry of their own will

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% of Pakistanis claim that parents should allow their children to marry of their own will

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% of Pakistanis claim that parents should allow their children to marry of their own will.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, should parents allow their children to marry of their own will?” In response, 51% said that they should allow it, 25% said they should not allow it, 21% said it depends on the situation and 3% said they did not know or wish to respond.

