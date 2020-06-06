Marriott Hotels to Cease Operations in Cuba After US Denies License Renewal - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The Marriott hotel chain will cease operations in Cuba after the US government denied a license renewal, company spokesperson Brendan McManus told Sputnik.

"We have recently received notice that the government-issued license will not be renewed, forcing Marriott to cease operations in Cuba," McManus said.

McManus said the company was notified by the US Treasury Department to wind down operations in the Four Points Sheraton in Havana by August 31 and that no other hotels would be permitted to open in the country.

The spokesman said that the company believes Cuba is still a destination that many travelers want to visit, especially Americans.

McManus added that the company looks forward to reopening in Cuba if and when the US government grants permission to do business there again.