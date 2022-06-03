UrduPoint.com

Marriott International Says To Suspend Operations In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Marriott International Says to Suspend Operations in Russia

American hotel chain Marriott International said on Friday it is suspending its operations in Russia due to Western sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) American hotel chain Marriott International said on Friday it is suspending its operations in Russia due to Western sanctions.

"We have come to the view that newly announced US, UK and EU restrictions will make it impossible for Marriott to continue to operate or franchise hotels in the Russian market. We have therefore made the decision to suspend all Marriott International operations in Russia," the statement read.

More Stories From World

