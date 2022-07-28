UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs  

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says climate change is an integral part of these goals and Pakistan being adversely affected by it, should upgrade its water structures in the wake of intense floods and rains.                          

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged all stakeholders including parliamentarians, local government representatives, media, civil society and youth to work together to achieve the targets set under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Addressing the concluding session of two-day National Meet on Sustainable Development Goals in Islamabad on Thursday, she said these agenda goals should be made part of the curriculum to sensitize and educate the youth.

She said climate change is an integral part of these goals and Pakistan being adversely affected by it, should upgrade its water structures in the wake of intense floods and rains.

At the end of the two-day Meet up, representatives of all four provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan signed a Joint Communique for policy actions on major Sustainable Development Goals including climate, health, food security, pubic private partnerships at Federal and provincial levels to fulfill the agenda of these Goals.

