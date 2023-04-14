Mars CEO sees 'moral' duty in tackling climate change

The new chief executive of Mars, maker of M&M's sweets, chewing gum and pet food, says companies have a "moral" duty to reduce their environmental footprint as the world battles climate change

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The new chief executive of Mars, maker of M&M's sweets, chewing gum and pet food, says companies have a "moral" duty to reduce their environmental footprint as the world battles climate change.

Poul Weihrauch, a Dane who took the reins of the US-based group in September, acknowledges that the food industry has a big impact on the environment, with its plastic wrappers and its contribution to deforestation and carbon emissions.

Big companies have a "massive opportunity" to have an impact against climate change, Weihrauch told AFP.

"It's an important area of development for Mars to be known for changing the curve and not only talk about it," he said in an interview in Paris.

The family-owned multinational, whose brands include the Mars and Snickers chocolate bars, Pedigree pet food and Wrigley's chewing gum, aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.