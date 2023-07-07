Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Mars Donated At Least $25.5Mln to Ukraine Since March 2022

Mars, a global manufacturer of chocolate and confectionery, has donated at least $25.5 million to Ukraine since March 2022, excluding fundraisers it organized among employees.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Mars, a global manufacturer of chocolate and confectionery, has donated at least $25.5 million to Ukraine since March 2022, excluding fundraisers it organized among employees.

Russian anti-corruption project FSPC told Sputnik on Friday that it had alerted the Prosecutor General's Office about Mars' suspected campaign to raise funds for the Ukrainian military. The Moscow prosecutor's office said it would inspect the confectionery giant over potential violation of the law.

Mars, which bills itself as the world's leading maker of chocolate, chewing gum, mints and fruity confections, announced on March 1 a donation of over $2 million in cash to Ukrainians, in addition to food donations.

The US-based company followed up with a commitment of $12 million in cash and in-kind donations on March 30, and a further commitment to donate $13.5 million "to help people and their pets on the ground in Ukraine" on May 5. It also pledged to match its employees' donations to Ukrainians one-to-one.

