UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn Visible Before Dawn Throughout March: NASA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:35 PM

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn visible before dawn throughout March: NASA

The three planets of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible before dawn throughout March, according to NASA

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The three planets of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible before dawn throughout March, according to NASA.

On Thursday evening into Friday morning, the bright star Pollux, one of the twins in the constellation Gemini, will appear near the waxing gibbous moon.

From March 17 to 19, an increasingly slim crescent moon joins Saturn, Jupiter and Mars in a celestial quartet. Mars then passes just beneath Jupiter on March 19 through March 21, before continuing on its way, ending the month just beneath Saturn.

People can enjoy a beautiful grouping of Venus, the crescent moon and the Pleiades in the western sky after sunset on March 28, NASA said.

Related Topics

March Slim Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Guangdong targets to build 60,000 5G base stations ..

1 minute ago

Over 20 Afghan Soldiers, Police Officers Killed in ..

1 minute ago

S.Korea unveils 9.8 bln USD extra budget to boost ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in Australia jumps to 41

4 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Jalila Haider wins International Wome ..

40 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds to 4698 emergency calls in Ba ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.