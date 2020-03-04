Mars, Jupiter, Saturn visible before dawn throughout March: NASA

The three planets of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible before dawn throughout March, according to NASA

On Thursday evening into Friday morning, the bright star Pollux, one of the twins in the constellation Gemini, will appear near the waxing gibbous moon.

From March 17 to 19, an increasingly slim crescent moon joins Saturn, Jupiter and Mars in a celestial quartet. Mars then passes just beneath Jupiter on March 19 through March 21, before continuing on its way, ending the month just beneath Saturn.

People can enjoy a beautiful grouping of Venus, the crescent moon and the Pleiades in the western sky after sunset on March 28, NASA said.