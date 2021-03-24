UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mars Mission Ingenuity Copter To Take First Flight On Another World By April 8 - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Mars Mission Ingenuity Copter to Take First Flight on Another World by April 8 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Ingenuity helicopter carried to Mars on the Perseverance Rover space mission will make its first 30 second trial flight by April 8, Ingenuity chief engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Bobby Balaram told a NASA press conference on Tuesday.

"The best estimate [when] the flight could happen is April 8," Balaram said.

NASA is targeting no earlier than April 8 for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to make the first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet, The four-pound (1.8-kilogram) rotorcraft will fly up to five meters above the ground in a 30-second controlled flight, Ingenuity chief pilot at JPL Havard Grip said.

The Ingenuity cost $80 million to build, NASA engineers said. The helicopter remains attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars on February 18. On March 21, the rover deployed the guitar case-shaped graphite composite debris shield that protected Ingenuity during landing, the release noted.

The rover is currently in transit to the "airfield" where Ingenuity will attempt to fly. Once deployed, Ingenuity will have 30 Martian days, or sols, (31 Earth days) to conduct its test flight campaign, NASA said.

Related Topics

February March April Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

46 minutes ago

Two years after defeat, IS just as dangerous, Kurd ..

18 minutes ago

Imran Khan struggling for welfare state envisioned ..

18 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for USAID Chief Vows to 'Multilatera ..

18 minutes ago

Telegram app raises $1 bn by selling bonds: founde ..

18 minutes ago

33 killed in DR Congo crackdown on rebels

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.