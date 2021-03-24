Mars Mission Ingenuity Copter to Take First Flight on Another World by April 8 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Ingenuity helicopter carried to Mars on the Perseverance Rover space mission will make its first 30 second trial flight by April 8, Ingenuity chief engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Bobby Balaram told a NASA press conference on Tuesday.

"The best estimate [when] the flight could happen is April 8," Balaram said.

NASA is targeting no earlier than April 8 for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to make the first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet, The four-pound (1.8-kilogram) rotorcraft will fly up to five meters above the ground in a 30-second controlled flight, Ingenuity chief pilot at JPL Havard Grip said.

The Ingenuity cost $80 million to build, NASA engineers said. The helicopter remains attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars on February 18. On March 21, the rover deployed the guitar case-shaped graphite composite debris shield that protected Ingenuity during landing, the release noted.

The rover is currently in transit to the "airfield" where Ingenuity will attempt to fly. Once deployed, Ingenuity will have 30 Martian days, or sols, (31 Earth days) to conduct its test flight campaign, NASA said.